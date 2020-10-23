Shelby senior programs keep clients independent

SHELBINA, Mo. — Cathy Wallace knows the services provided to her through the Shelby County Senior Citizens Association are why she has been able to stay in her home.
And home for her now is a safe haven. In the era of COVID-19, home is where she needs to be to stay safe.
Wallace is a retired teacher and an individual adored by the staff at the senior citizens association. The feeling is mutual. Wallace loves the staff at the senior center, the agency’s director was one of her former students.
Every weekday, Wallace gets a hot meal delivered to her door from the senior association. She greatly appreciates the meal and says the food is good, but also appreciates the visit.
“If they aren’t running behind or have a big crowd to take care of they’ll visit when they drop off my meal,” Wallace said. “Sometimes they are the only people I see or talk to.”
In addition to meal delivery, Wallace receives in home services from two individuals through the senior association. They clean her house, take out the trash, and run her errands including taking trips to the grocery store, Dollar General, bank, and more.
“The service is absolutely wonderful, I don’t know what I would do without them,” she said.
These services also have equipped her with what she needs so she doesn’t have to leave her home and risk exposure. “I haven’t been out much because of the virus.”
For Wallace, the services provided by the Shelby County Senior Citizens Association is priceless.
Each weekday the Shelby County Senior Citizens Association provides meals to around 110 individuals. Meals on Wheels delivers 70% of those meals to clients’ homes. The other 30% of seniors eat their meal at the center each week. Their center closed to the public in March and only slowly opened back in July with extra sanitation and social distancing practices in place.
Additionally, Taylor Neely, the In-Home Services Coordinator, shares around 40 seniors in the Shelby County area receive in-home services from the center.
These services include personal care such as helping people bathe, respite care which gives caregivers the opportunity to have a break from taking care of a disabled loved one, housekeeping, laundry assistance, and more.
“It is important right now for our aides to be going into the homes for socialization,” Neely said. “There are a lot of our people who see us and that is all.”
Forrest Gossett, editor of the Salt River Journal and vice president and campaign chairman of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, said that providing care and nutrition for senior citizens is one of the cornerstones of the United Way’s 2020-21 Be A Hero campaign.
“I cannot think of a more important time in my 30 years of being associated with United Way campaigns. COVID-19 precautions are forcing our senior citizens to become more and more isolated,” Gossett said. “Our senior centers are a lifeline for Meals on Wheels clients because the deliveries are much more than a meal. It is an opportunity to check on the well-being of seniors and ensure they are in a safe environment. They need our support.”
To inquire on receiving services from the Shelby County Senior Citizens Association individuals may call 573-588-7669.
The work of the Shelby County Senior Citizens Association would not be possible without funding from United Way. This year the organization will benefit from the 2020-21 Be a Hero Campaign. Financial support may be sent to United Way by mailing gifts to PO Box 81 Hannibal, Mo 63401 or donating online at http://unitedwaymta.org/donate.