Shelby DeOrnellis brings local experience to NECAC position

PARIS, Mo. — For Shelby DeOrnellis, Monroe County will always be home.
That’s one reason she looks forward to helping her neighbors in need as Monroe County Service Coordinator at the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC).
“I’m excited to get started,” she said. “I’ve worked locally, but haven’t been as involved in the community as I’d like. I’m ready to jump in feet first.”
DeOrnellis grew up on a farm west of Paris and graduated in 2011 from Paris R-2 High School. She was in 4-H livestock and shooting sports programs as well as being a youth assistant, and she still volunteers with the organization. Her empathy for the disadvantaged was solidified while working at a nursing home and in a doctor’s office, and her positive attitude can be catching.
“If we can’t help, let’s find someone who can,” DeOrnellis said. “We’re not going to leave you to your own devices. If you don’t ask for help, your situation is not going to get better.”
NECAC administers more than 60 social service, public housing and community health self-sufficiency programs through contracts and grants with more than 30 funding sources, and serves all ages. DeOrnellis understands that it’s easy to get into a rut and give up hope.
“You get in that mindset of ‘Well, this is how it’s going to be,’” she said. “You have to remember that there’s usually something or someone to help.”
DeOrnellis knows what it’s like to juggle work, volunteering and home. She owns a vinyl crafts and decorative shirt business called Country Chic Design.
“I stay busy,” she said. “It keeps me grounded. If I have too much down time, it drives me crazy.”
DeOrnellis knows many Monroe County residents and loves the rural setting provided there.
“The city is too busy for me,” she said. “I like to know who my neighbors are.”
The one thing DeOrnellis can promise NECAC clients is a friendly ear.
“If you’re not listening, change can’t happen,” she said.
DeOrnellis can be reached by calling the NECAC Monroe County Service Center, 314 N. Washington in Paris, Mo., at 660-327-4110.
