HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, a project to replace the Black Creek Bridge located on Shelby County Route M, just east of Leonard, will begin on January 17, and the road will close. This is the fourth bridge to be replaced under the Fixing Access to Rural Missouri (FARM) Bridge Program.
“We currently have bridges under construction in Linn, Macon, and Lewis counties as part of the FARM Bridge Program,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander.
The bridge, built in 1932, carries about 268 vehicles per day and is scheduled to close Monday, Jan. 17, with an estimated completion of early June. During the closure, motorists will need to use alternate routes.
A total of 31 weight-restricted, poor condition bridges in northern Missouri are to be replaced under the federally funded (FARM) Bridge Program by October 2023. The full list of bridges to be replaced can be found on the FARM Bridge webpage.
Lehman-Wilson was awarded the design-build contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission at its meeting in May 2021 to replace the bridges. All bridges in the program are expected to be closed during construction.
The project will replace deﬁcient bridges on low-volume routes that are:
- Weight-restricted
- In poor condition
- On timber pile
- One-lane but carry two-way traffic
Design-build is a project delivery method in which one contracting team is selected to design and build the highway improvement under one contract. The Department of Transportation (MoDOT) provides the project goals, budget and schedule and the contractor team completes the work. This technique has been known to significantly save time and provide cost savings.
“We understand road closures can be challenging, yet it’s the best use of our tax dollars, increases safety for all workers, and accelerates construction,” Gander said. “Signs will be placed several days before the closure, and we encourage residents in these areas to sign up to receive our email and text alerts.”
Information and updates will be sent to local media, and MoDOT’s online traveler map also shows locations of work zones and road closures.
MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.
While at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.
