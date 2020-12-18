SHELBINA, Mo. — A Shelbina woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Shelby County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, on U.S. 36 a half mile west of Shelbina.
A 2011 Nissan Juke was being driven eastbound by 70-year-old Donna M. Dennis of Shelbina.
According to the accident report the crash occurred when Dennis suffered an unknown medical event. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway where it struck a tree.
Dennis was pronounced dead by Shelby County Coroner Corey Eagan at 3:25 p.m. She was taken to the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home.
Suffering minor injuries in the crash was a passenger, 22-year-old Cheyenne W. Williams of Moberly. Williams, who was not wearing a safety device when the accident occurred, planned to seek treatment for her injuries.