HANNIBAL — Cecelia R. Kendrick, 75, of Shelbina, Mo., died in a two-vehicle collision at 12:47 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, on U.S. 36 three-fourths mile west of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kendrick was driving an eastbound 2003 Toyota Corolla.
Officers said the collision occurred when her car crossed the median into the path of a westbound 2021 Volvo VNL760 driven by Jason C. Johnson, 36, of Hampshire, Ill. He was using a safety device and did not report injuries.
Kendrick was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:40 p.m. by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones.
Soon after the accident, the Hannibal Police Department reported the Missouri State Highway Patrol was conducting an investigation. Traffic was temporarily closed on the westbound lanes of U.S. 36 between Veterans Road and Shinn Lane during the investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit, Marion and Ralls County Sheriff's Departments, Hannibal Police and Fire Departments and Marion County Ambulance District.