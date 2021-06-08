SHELBINA, Mo. — District 1 of the American Legion Auxiliary met Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Teachenor Post #376 in Shelbina. After a joint prayer, Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble with the Post members, President Linda Maddox called the meeting to order.
Roll call of units resulted in 10 members out of six units in attendance. All officers were present with the exception of Asst. Sgt. at Arms Jessica Clay. Minutes and treasures report was given by Wanda Burnett. Michele Emmerich, V.P., gave a report of each unit’s membership and a brief report on Girl’s State.
Auxiliary members discussed the July Department convention at Cape Girardeau and District 1 hosting a reception for upcoming Department President Victoria Ornelas on Saturday night. Raffle tickets had been sold for the past two years in anticipation of the upcoming convention. Almost all winners donated their winnings back to the Auxiliary fund for Ornelas. It was voted and approved to give a check in the amount of $1,000 to Ornelas.
Because this was the District I Convention, a nomination of new officers was voted in. The slate was President Linda Maddox, of Callao, Mo.; Vice-President Alicyn Magruder, of Shelbina, Mo.; Secretary/Treasurer Wanda Burnett, of Macon, Mo.; Chaplain Gail Dietrich, of Lewistown, Mo.; Sgt. of Arms Charlotte Weaver, of Callao, Mo.; Asst. Sgt. of Arms, Jessica Clay of Paris, Mo.; and Historian Linda Maddox, of Callao, Mo.
Door prizes were won by several Auxiliary members and all enjoyed refreshment after the meetings.