PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regretfully announces that the Ben Sapp Memorial Shed Hunt for Youth scheduled for Feb. 13 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
USACE hold staff and public safety as top priorities, and this cancellation is based on capacity to protect the health, safety and security of the public, USACE partners and employees.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.