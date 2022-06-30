HANNIBAL — On Wednesday morning officers at the Hannibal Police Department responded to a false injury report on North Main and instead discovered a shattered window on Hayward Street.
At approximately 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a report of a subject with an injury in the 200 block of North Main.
Upon arrival, officers learned a vehicle had been traveling on Hayward Street when a window was shattered. Subsequently an occupant of the vehicle sustained a minor injury which is believed to have been caused due to the broken glass.
The subject was checked by medical personnel on scene and declined further treatment. At this time officers do not believe a firearm had been discharged, but rather an airsoft or pellet gun.
This appears to be an isolated incident which occurred on Hayward Street. Initial reports of the incident occurring on Main Street were false.
