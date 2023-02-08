Shane Pruitt headlines HLGU’s Night of Worship

Next Gen Director for the North American Mission Board Shane Pruitt will headline the Night of Worship event beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center at Hannibal-LaGrange University. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) announces The Night of Worship, headlined by speaker Shane Pruitt, will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center.

The Night of Worship is a free event for anyone who would like to come worship at HLGU. It is a part of HLGU’s Spiritual Emphasis Week, which includes two days of chapel and a day of prayer. HLGU invites community members, churches and youth groups to attend this spirit-filled evening.

