Shakespeare play coming to Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The William Shakespeare classic “Romeo and Juliet” will be staged in an outdoor setting at Clarksville Sept. 11, 12, 18 and 19.
The Changelings Theatre Company, under the auspices of the Raintree Arts Council, is presenting the Shakespeare in the Park production on the grounds of the former Grace Episcopal Church, 101 S. Third in Clarksville.
“We have assembled a stellar cast of professional and local talent to enhance the production,” said Changelings actress, director and manager Mary Lang Fournier. “It is a historic theatre-in-the-park adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic story of love and strife.”
Fournier said the timeless tale will make history, as it’s the first time “Romeo and Juliet” will be presented in Pike County in an outdoor setting.
“This beloved classic brings the audience up close and personal with themes of young love, violence and prejudice – sadly modern in character for this 400-year-old saga,” she said.
Show times are 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 18, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 19.
Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnics. However, chairs-to-rent and refreshments will be available.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children up to age 18 and seniors 65 and older. More information is available by calling Fournier at 817-300-9796.