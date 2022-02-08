HANNIBAL — As severe winter storms continue to move through the country, the American Red Cross asks members of the community to schedule the earliest-available blood donation appointment in the area once it is safe to give.
Dangerous snow and ice conditions have contributed to about 600 blood drive cancellations since the beginning of the year, resulting in nearly 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations. In the Missouri-Arkansas Region, 46 blood drives were canceled, and 11 donor centers were closed, resulting in 1,707 uncollected donations due to recent winter storms.
A blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Hannibal Regional Hospital, 6500 Hospital Drive. A blood drive is also scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
A third blood drive will be from noon to 5 p.m. at American Legion Emmette J. Shields Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. A blood drive will also take place from noon to 6 p.m.
Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis in January, thousands of generous donors have come forward to give, but patient care remains at risk. The threat of winter weather continues — along with ongoing complications posed by the omicron variant – and could further complicate efforts to rebuild the blood supply.
More donors are needed to make appointments now for the weeks ahead to help ensure accident victims, cancer patients and new mothers experiencing complicated childbirths have access to lifesaving blood product transfusions without delay. Make an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
All who come to give blood or platelets in February, will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon.
