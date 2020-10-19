COLUMBIA, Mo. — Forty-four volunteers, including seven from Northeast Missouri, have been recognized for "making the best better" for generations of Missouri 4-H club members.
Membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H, said Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
The 2020 inductees, from 36 counties, provided 1,008 years of service to 4-H.
"These volunteers have played a vital role in helping our youth develop essential life skills that will empower them to become strong leaders in the 21st century workforce,' Augustine said.
New inductees to the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame include Rebecca Krueger of Clark County, Michael Ellison of Knox County, Jim Turner of Lewis County, Marcia Bross of Marion County, Marilyn O'Bannon of Monroe County, Judy Coates of Pike County and Elaine Forrester of Scotland County.
"Missouri 4-H's most valuable treasure is represented by more than 9,000 volunteers who provide mentorship to our youth to become leaders and responsible adults," said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.
"Volunteers inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame have committed years of their lives to make 4-H in the state of Missouri a strong program," Fabregas said. "Our volunteers, like the ones we celebrate in our Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, have show us the true meaning of the words devotion, compassion and commitment."