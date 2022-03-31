Serving up helpings of community support

NEW LONDON, Mo. — The war in Ukraine’s effects on the nation’s families moved the Rev. M. Faye Vaughn to pray about how she could help make a difference.
Vaughn is an active member of Second Christian Church where she served as Pastor for 25 years before her retirement. She was visiting her son when word of the war came through, and her desire to make a difference was immediate.
“I thought, what in the world, Lord, can I do to help these people,” Vaughn said.
After she prayed and spoke with fellow members of the congregation, Vaughn decided she would extend a helping hand through an act she’s shared with people all her life — her home-cooked meals.
The We Stand for Ukraine Fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Second Christian Church, 104 S. Ralls in New London. Vaughn will be making homemade dishes including ham and beans, cornbread, coleslaw, fried fish and spaghetti.
Desserts and drinks will also be served. A $10 donation covers the meal for guests, and Vaughn stressed every penny of the proceeds will be donated toward relief efforts for the Ukrainian people.
The images and accounts of women, children and men being separated from their loved ones were “startling” to Vaughn.
She wasn’t aware of any similar events taking place in the area recently, and she welcomed everyone to stop by to dine at the church or carry out a meal.
Vaughn lives by the teachings of Jesus, and she believes everyone can do something in times like this. At 85 years old, she cooks a wide range of her specialties, just at a little slower pace.
She shared how the Bible is filled with accounts of God using older people to do his work.
“Old doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t do something,” Vaughn said.
She is excited for some of her children to be joining the effort. She shared her hopes for a strong turnout with her daughter-in-law, Amy Vaughn, owner of Be The Change For Your Community LLC. She shared the event on social media.
Vaughn stressed how the event is about “human beings helping human beings” regardless of political stance. The afternoon will be an example of pushing hate aside with love.
Vaughn welcomes help from anyone who would like to assist in the effort, including serving meals for dine-in and carry-out requests. She’s already heard from several congregation members who are providing a donation even though they can’t attend the fundraiser.
Looking back, Vaughn remembered the Korean War and Vietnam War and the effects of the conflicts at home and abroad. Men close to her in age served in Korea, and her brother served in Vietnam. Her son saw the fall of the Berlin Wall during his service.
She said the “pure meanness” of the war in Ukraine moved her to make a difference in this way. She was enthusiastic about a chance for people to come together and share their support for a worthy cause.
“I want to make it be a nice showing of support for people that are going through so much,” she said.
People who would like to order ahead may call Amy Vaughn at 573-719-5019. Donations to support the cause may also be mailed to M. Faye Vaughn, P.O. Box 154 Frankford, Mo. 63441.
