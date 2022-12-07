Serving up Christmas joy for foster families

FosterAdopt Connect is hosting a Foster Family Christmas Dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at First United Methodist Church, 901 Broadway. The event is being sponsored by Community Foundation Serving Western Illinois and Northeast Missouri. In addition to a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and a full Christmas meal catered by Hy-Vee, the event will provide each foster child in attendance with a Mylio digital account to create a secure online portal to store photos and important documentation.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — A unique Christmas milestone is rapidly approaching for area foster families, when FosterAdopt Connect hosts its Foster Family Christmas Dinner.

The event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at First United Methodist Church, 901 Broadway. Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri made the celebration possible by providing a grant for the dinner and a crucial resource for foster children called a "Memory Portal".

