Serving up Christmas joy for foster families

HANNIBAL — A unique Christmas milestone is rapidly approaching for area foster families, when FosterAdopt Connect hosts its Foster Family Christmas Dinner.
The event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at First United Methodist Church, 901 Broadway. Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri made the celebration possible by providing a grant for the dinner and a crucial resource for foster children called a "Memory Portal".
Tamitha Ague, branch director at Foster AdoptConnect, explained that the Memory Portal provides a secure digital location for photos and important documents for foster children. A professional photographer will be at the event to take each child's first photo for their new Mylio account.
Ague said the Mylio online portal keeps each child's photos, certificates — such as a driver's license, birth certificate and medical records — and memories like class photos and birthday party scenes so they remain accessible if a child moves from one home to another.
"They won't have to worry about a piece of paper; they won't have to worry that they left those photos at their previous foster home," she said.
Karen Ruble agreed the Mylio account is "a valuable resource" for each foster child. It will remain accessible from anywhere and is protected with a passcode.
"That's something a lot of people don't think about. When you have your own children, you have all those pictures," Ruble said, noting photos often get lost if a foster child moves from household to household.
"I wish more people did understand — these children can't help who their born to, but we can give them a steppingstone to make their lives something better than what it would be. Sometimes it just takes one person to make a difference in a child's life," she added, stressing how these efforts "helping our communities grow stronger together".
Local organizations like Embrace Children & Families of Northeast Missouri, Coyote Hill, Douglass Community Services and Children's Division provide support in specific areas, and FosterAdopt Connect staff members fill in with the resources and services they can provide so that everyone works together as a team. FosterAdopt Connect also leverages a network of branches throughout the Show-Me State and in Kansas to meet each child's specific needs.
"It's about building up partnerships, because the end result is we're helping a child," Ague said.
Ague said the grant from Community Foundation extended beyond the family dinner and Mylio portal for each child. There is also a provision in the grant so each foster child who is a senior will receive senior pictures, their class ring, a yearbook, a copy of their class picture and a cap and gown to celebrate the milestone of graduation.
Thanks to Hannibal Heroes Unlimited, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to visit with the children. Ague said elves are likely to make an appearance, too. She is meeting with representatives of the Restorative Justice Workshop at Northeast Correctional Center, whose members have been busy crafting old-fashioned wooden toys. Ague hopes to gather some in time for the Tuesday evening event so Santa can give one to each child.
Hy-Vee is catering the traditional Christmas dinner with ham, turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. Ague emphasized how the holiday season highlights the positive effects of making a difference for foster families and foster children.
"I think this is a really good time of year, where it helps you reflect and realize that's it not about you — it's about others — and that's where we need to step up," Ague said. "Giving should give you a smile, and making a difference is truly impactful."
Due to food and gift counts, RSVPs for the dinner must be received by Friday. People can call 573-719-1641 or emailing TamithaAgue@fosteradopt.org.
FosterAdopt Connect welcomes donations of new and gently used clothing Monday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. School supplies and hygiene items are also needed. The agency is also always seeking volunteers. People can learn more by calling 573-719-1472, stopping by 714 Broadway or visiting their Facebook page.
