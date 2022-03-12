Service clubs join together to prepare Buddy Packs for children

HANNIBAL — A smiling group of volunteers representing five service organizations made a big difference in providing meals for area children.
Members from the Hannibal Lions Club, Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club, Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club, Hannibal Jaycees and Hannibal Rotary Club gathered at Douglass Community Services to package 890 Buddy Packs on Thursday afternoon.
The local need has grown amid the pandemic — 317 children in Pre-K through twelfth grades received Buddy Packs in 2021.
This year, more than 400 students in Mississippi Valley School, public schools and parochial schools are served with Buddy Packs, said Whitney Holliday, Parents as Teachers director and Buddy Pack coordinator with the Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success (HAYS).
Each Buddy Pack includes nutritious food items like granola bars, canned pasta, peanut butter and a fruit cup for easy-to-make meals. Students receive a pack each Friday from October through May.
Holliday expressed her gratitude for everyone who teamed up to make an impact.
She welcomed the collaborative effort in the future, noting how the Buddy Packs were ready on Thursday in “record time.”
“It gives them a great chance to visit together, and work together for one common cause and help with this awesome effort in our community,” she said.
Everyone laughed and helped one another, completing the last Buddy Pack after only 40 minutes. Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club member Vickie Witthaus noted how it took her and fellow club members two hours to fill 400 bags.
When Witthaus contacted the presidents of fellow service clubs, they each replied without hesitation that they would be happy to help. Andrea Campbell, a member of the Hannibal Rotary Club, shared how the collaborative effort was an inspiring experience.
“Rotary’s saying is ‘service above self,’ so we’re really excited as part of Rotary to give back to our local community, but also there are so many great civic organizations in Hannibal,” she said. “We rarely have the opportunity to come together and work together, so Buddy Packs — is something that’s supporting our school district, of course — but also working together with the different service clubs is a fun opportunity.”
Witthaus said the event fit perfectly with the service club’s motto, “it’s all about the kids.”
She agreed the team atmosphere was ideal for performing a task so beneficial to area children.
“What caring folks we have here!” she said. “United we can do more than we ever thought was possible!”
Josh Newlon, with the Hannibal Jaycees, was accompanied by his three-year-old daughter, Carly. He enjoyed the chance to work with members of fellow service clubs toward a common goal, while sharing the experience with his daughter.
“It always feels good, and she’s getting introduced to it,” he said.
Holliday encouraged any families interested in participating in the Buddy Pack program to contact their school to get signed up.
Donations of peanut butter are always welcome for drop-off at the Early Childhood Center or the Board of Education office.
Holliday also welcomed anyone who would like to be a member of HAYS to come to their general meeting at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Hannibal Nutrition Center.
