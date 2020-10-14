HANNIBAL — The activity of bats which come to Hannibal to hibernate remains a point of interest for scientists. Recently a member of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and a bat biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation installed equipment deep inside the abandoned mines at Sodalis Nature Preserve to help monitor bat activity.
"The detectors are called Roost Loggers because they monitor bat activity inside roosts," said Vona Kuczynska, a fish and wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. "The bat detectors record ultrasonic noise and chatter made by Indiana bats during the day and night."
According to Kuczynska, bats make the ultrasonic noises until they finally settle down for the winter and begin hibernation.
"At this point, most of the chatter will stop and the detectors will no longer pick up as much activity," Kuczynska said.
Scientists will use the information collected by the sensors to help them understand when the bats start to arrive at the mine in the fall and when they enter hibernation.
"The goal is to leave the bat detectors inside the mine from September through May. This way the detectors can also pick up when bats start to arouse from hibernation, become more active and start to fly around the mine in around April and when they leave the mine for the summer," Kuczynska said.
Mary Lynne Richards of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department told the park board in September that the data gathered might help researchers determine which Sodalis mine gates the bats are using most.
Next spring scientists will return in order to gather new information.
"We hope to conduct a study during which we will attach transmitters to bats leaving the mine and listen and follow the signal produced by the transmitters using aircraft during the migration," Kuczynska said. "This study will allow us to better understand how Indiana bats use the landscape around us during migration and where they end up for the summer."
"It will be interesting to find out where our bats are going when they take off from here," Richards said.
The data gathered as a result of next spring's study could prove invaluable.
“Once we have the information on the timing of migration and how landscapes are used, we can incorporate the information into the management and conservation decisions made in behalf of this endangered bat,” Kuczynska said.