HANNIBAL — Senior Expo will return this September to the Hannibal area.
Now that life is getting back to normal, senior citizens can start gathering together to learn about community resources and activities.
Stacey Nicholas, event organizer, said the theme for the 2022 Senior Expo is “Together Again.”
The event will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
For more than 10 years, the Hannibal Senior Expo has offered participants an opportunity to learn about services and resources specific to senior adults.
More information about the event is available by contacting Nicholas at communityoutreach@douglassonine.org
Vendors are being sought on a first come, first served basis. To register, contact Nicholas at 573-221-3892 ext. 247, communityoutreach@douglassonline.org.
Deadline for booth registration is Sept. 10.
Booth prices will be:
• Not-for-profit organizations, $35
• For-profit organizations, $60
• Electrical connection, $15
Senior Expo 2022 is underwritten by NEILS and sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation and Douglass Community Services.
