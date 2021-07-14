HANNIBAL — The 15th annual Senior Expo in Hannibal is making an in-person return this August. The theme for this year’s event is “Together Again”. All are welcome to attend the Senior Expo, many local businesses and vendors will have booths with resources for the senior adult population.
The 2021 Senior Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
For the safety of vendors and participants, the event will have a limited capacity of vendors to try and provide as much spacing as possible. People who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
Information about becoming a vendor at this event is available by contacting Mallory Griesbaum at 573-719-3382 or emailing rsvp@douglassonline.org
The 2021 Senior Expo is sponsored by the RSVP program at Douglass Community Services and Hannibal Parks and Rec.