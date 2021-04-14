HANNIBAL — With COVID-19 exposure continuing to be a risk, the Hannibal Senior Expo has been postponed until Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center in Hannibal.
“With the COVID positivity rate decreasing and vaccines available, we see the possibility of making the Senior Expo a successful event,“ event organizer Stacey Nicholas said. “We believe that by moving the Senior Expo to the fall, participants will enjoy the event and stay healthy.”
For more than 10 years, the Hannibal Senior Expo has offered participants an opportunity to learn about services and resources specific to senior adults. For more information about the fall event, contact Nicholas at communityoutreach@douglassonine.org
