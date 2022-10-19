HANNIBAL — The senior dances at the Admiral Coontz Recreation will be postponed for a few weeks and will resume Tuesday, Nov. 15.
There have been Senior Adult Dances at the Rec Center on Tuesdays for almost 50 years. However, the Rec Center will be closed Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 due to setup and teardown of the Hannibal Police Department DARE Halloween Party; and the Rec Center will serve as a polling place for the Nov. 8 election.
