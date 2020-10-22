HANNIBAL — There are some changes coming up in Hannibal's weekly Senior Dances.
There will be no Senior Dance on Wednesday, Oct. 28, due to setup of the Hannibal Police Department Halloween Party.
There will be Senior Dances on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, at the usual day and time, noon to 3 p.m.
Starting Tuesday, Nov. 17, Senior Dances will be on Tuesdays. The Admiral Coontz Recreation will be used on Wednesdays for municipal court for the upcoming months, due to capacity requirements as an abundance of caution during the pandemic.
The Senior Dances are noon to 3 p.m., featuring the music of Betty Parsons Miller and the Uptown Strings. The group has been playing for Senior Dances for 46 years.