QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, along with State Senator Jil Tracy and State Representative Randy Frese, will host a Senior Adult Health Fair from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
This event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required.
The health fair will feature vendor booths from 30 local vendors, including medical professionals, the Quincy Senior Center and estate and funeral planning. Attendees will also have an opportunity to talk with elected officials Jil Tracy and Randy Frese. For a full list of vendors, please visit KrocQuincy.org.
“It’s been a couple of years since we last hosted the Senior Adult Health Fair,” said Fitness Program Specialist Kristin Obert. “Now that we can gather once again, this event will be a great opportunity for members of the senior adult community to learn about the numerous organizations and resources available to help guide them through life’s transitions. I look forward to being one of those resources available and willing to help.”
More information is available by calling 217-231-5638.
