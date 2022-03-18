Self-help housing program makes big impact for Hannibal couple

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. High 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.