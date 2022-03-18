Self-help housing program makes big impact for Hannibal couple

HANNIBAL — Ronald Pashia got choked up for a moment as he talked about how the generous support from the North East Community Action Corporation Self-Help Housing program made a lasting impact for him and his wife, Suzanna.
“This is God Almighty,” he said. “Nobody can convince me otherwise.”
When the family moved into their home on Oct. 1, 1987, Ronald Pashia susffered the first of five heart attacks. Since then, the family has been constantly updating the home, which was built in 1909. Pashia designed and built an addition and performed numerous improvements over the years.
Pashia identified several jobs he wished to pursue. However, the costs for materials and labor were a significant barrier.
One day, Pashia discussed the situation with his friend and fellow veteran Wendell Glance. He talked about how NECAC’s self-help program could help veterans. Pashia had referred people to NECAC for assistance in the past, and he realized he could receive help, too.
Pashia commended NECAC Construction Supervisor Howard Sommer, who guided him with replacing six windows and wood on the rear deck, along with installing new flooring in the kitchen and a weathertight door on the rear of the house he described as “pretty as a picture.”
“There’s no way Mom and I could have done this without NECAC’s help,” Pashia said.
NECAC provided about $7,500 in support for the renovation projects. Pashia thanked loved ones, neighbors, friends and other members of the community who have contributed to the efforts.
The Rev. Bill Haffner assisted with groundwork and seeding in the backyard. Pashia also thanked Kristy and Aaron Fix, of Royal Fix, for their assistance. They will be using caulking and other materials purchased by NECAC to perform additional efficiency and safety improvements.
Pashia also was thankful for help from his next-door neighbor, Scott Anderson, and Royal Fix crew members including Ed Tobias and Dan Sanderson. Contractor Jeremy Farris installed new railings for the home’s front steps.
Pashia said his children are chipping in support and labor to replace a larger section of the rear deck. Sommer and Pashia installed new laminate flooring in the kitchen. Future plans include installing the laminate flooring in the front room of the home.
Pashia encouraged anyone in a similar situation to reach out to NECAC. He said a simple phone call started the process. After he filled out the information, he said it was a great blessing to discover the family’s needs were going to be taken care of.
NECAC provides the USDA Rural Development Self-Help program in area counties including Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls and Shelby counties. The materials and supplies are provided by NECAC and Sommer guides clients and families as they provide the labor to complete the projects.
Thanks to the assistance from NECAC and the future projects spurred by the efforts, Pashia is now able to devote more time to his ministry, God’s Harvesters. He sings and plays drums at assisted living centers and nursing homes throughout the area. He also accompanies Lindell Shumake and his wife, Lydia, for prison ministry visits.
“God is good, all the time,” he said.
More information is available by calling NECAC at 573-324-6622.
