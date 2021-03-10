HANNIBAL — A series of security measures are being implemented at Hannibal City Hall.
According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, the work began approximately two weeks ago and will take around 90 days to complete.
While a topic of discussion for years, in recent months security enhancements at the Fourth Street and Broadway building became more of a priority.
“Our goal is to try and provide the employees in city hall more security from aggressive members of the public,” Dorian said. “We have seen a troubling uptick in calls to the police department to help assist city staff in removing members of the public who have become aggressive, made threats, etc.”
Even when the current work is completed this spring, the overall project may not yet be completed.
“We will evaluate this on a yearly basis,” Dorian said.
Currently there are no plans to address security at other city buildings.
“We are constantly monitoring and evaluating situations,” Dorian said.
Earlier this winter the city council met multiple times in closed session to discuss potential upgrades to security at city hall.
“The (security) project is part of the discussions in those meetings,” Dorian said, adding that “tragic incidents all over the country” helped motivate the city council to take action.
In conjunction with the security upgrades is a restructuring of offices at city hall. Code Enforcement will be moving to the Hannibal Police Department in order to work more closely with the city’s community service officers. The office of the building inspector will be moving from the second floor to the first floor and occupy the office space currently utilized by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. The parks department’s administrative office will be relocating to the second floor.
“Our goal is to have the service offices located downstairs so the public does not have to go upstairs,” Dorian said. “We are also working on creating backups for different employees so that we can better offer services when people are out on vacation, are sick, etc.”
While the exact cost of the security upgrades is not yet known, Dorian said the money will come from the General Fund account.
Most of the project’s work will be performed by city staff, although some outside contractors will be brought in to work on electrical and technology upgrades.