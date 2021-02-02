Second Saturday Open House scheduled for Feb. 13

HANNIBAL — The Second Saturday Open House will feature a variety of artwork and exhibits from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Alliance Art Gallery and the Hannibal Arts Council.
The event is designed to encourage the public to enjoy Downtown Hannibal, visit the participating galleries, view works by featured artists and see the latest works for sale by all the artists involved in the galleries and exhibits.
Patricia Garey will be the featured artist at Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N. Main St. The featured Black History Month Exhibit, Rise-Up, will be on display at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105. S. Main St.
More information about the Second Saturday Open House is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or by visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com. Information will also be available on the Facebook pages of each of the galleries.