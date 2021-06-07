HANNIBAL — Plans are being made to add a second disc golf course in Hannibal's Huckleberry Park.
"It (the idea) was brought to me during the winter and we are on board with it," said Aron Lee, assistant director of central services - parks division, during the May meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. "We hope to get it set up this fall and winter."
Although the new course wasn't a budgeted item, it should not be too costly, according to Lee.
"There is not really a lot of cost involved with it," he said. "There is more in-house labor to get it set up, and then 18 baskets and some signage to get it going.
"After that there will be maintenance involved with it. You would hope the traffic on the course would help keep that down."
Unlike the current course, the new one will be a technical course, Lee said.
"A technical course is more through the woods," he said. "Older individuals enjoy it because it is technical; you don't have to worry about making a big throw on your drive. It adds a different element to your course."
An initial design for the new course has already been drafted.
"It is something that is doable," Lee said. "It will take quite a bit of work as far as clearing paths, but you don't clear cut anything. It is just more making a fairway. You want to leave some big trees there that way it makes it a little more difficult than a normal course."
Lee believes the technical course will prove popular.
"It becomes a big draw for people coming in from out of town to play," he said.
Disc golf as a whole has grown in popularity over the past year or so, according to Lee.
"Especially with COVID it is something people can be outdoors to play and socially distance, so it has kind of boomed in that regard," he said.
Hannibal's current 18 hole disc golf course, for which there is no charge to play, was designed in 2005 by Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department volunteer Don Crane. The existing course is periodically altered.
"We have done some different tweaks to it," Lee said. "We have different tee pad and basket placements so we can change up the course if we need to for tournaments and such."
Hannibal's initial disc golf course originally opened on June 2, 2006, as the Huckleberry Disc Golf Course. On Nov. 5, 2016, it was renamed in Crane's memory.