Season concludes this weekend at Hannibal Ramp Park

HANNIBAL — The last day of the season for the Hannibal Ramp Park is coming up. The Ramp Park will be open noon to dark Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29.
The park is for roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bicycles and scooters. Users are required to wear helmets and have a signed waiver and release of liability on file. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.
The Ramp Park will be closed December through February, then reopen March 6 for weekends in March.
Annual passes of $35 each can be purchased at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office at City Hall, 320 Broadway.
More information is available at www.hannibalparks.org