Search warrant results in arrest of Mexico man

HANNIBAL — A Mexico, Mo. man has been arrested on a drug charge after a members of the Hannibal Special Response Team executed a search warrant Friday, July 16, in the 1800 block of Chestnut.
The warrant was the result of the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad’s investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine. During the course of the search, officers found a substantial amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Jordan M. Dorsey, 32, of Mexico, Mo., was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail. He was placed on a 24-hour hold for the felony charge of distribution of a controlled substance and a municipal warrant.
On Saturday, a warrant was issued in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County, charging Dorsey with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety, and he subsequently posted bond.
During the search of a vehicle, a stolen firearm from the St. Louis area was also recovered. Additional subjects may be charged as as the investigation involving the weapon continues. The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in this investigation.