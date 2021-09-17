HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., will seal coat the driving lanes only of Business 61 through Palmyra on Monday, Sept. 20.
This operation involves moving equipment that will lay down oil, followed by small chips to help preserve the life of the road surface.
“Even though the parking areas along Business 61 aren’t receiving the seal, it is much safer if cars are not parked alongside the road,” Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said. “We expect the operation to be done in one day, depending on circumstances of equipment and weather.”
Business 61 will be reduced to one-lane traffic with a width restriction of 10 feet in place where crews are active. Motorists will be moved through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Drivers will need to wait for the pilot car before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road. “Motorists can expect delays during these times and will need to slow down and take caution when traveling through the work zone,” Untiedt said. “We ask for your full attention to the road for the safety of our contracted and department workers as well as that of the traveling public.”
Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone.
Seal coating is used to extend the life of a road if the existing pavement is structurally sound. It involves laying hot oil then covering with small rocks which are rolled into the surface. Drivers should obey all work zone signs and speed limits.