Sculpture by Hannibal native installed at Hannibal High School

Hannibal native Nick Willett stands by his sculpture, Round Trip, which was installed on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Hannibal High School. The artwork is part of the Sculpture on the Move program, a partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A sculpture by Hannibal native Nick Willett was installed Thursday, Oct. 13 as part of the Sculpture on the Move program, a partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.

The sculpture, titled Round Trip, was installed at Hannibal High School near the entrance to the auditorium/theater. A second sculpture by Willett, titled Ascendants, was installed on Friday in front of the Hannibal Arts Council at 105 S Main St.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.