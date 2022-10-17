Sculpture by Hannibal native installed at Hannibal High School

HANNIBAL — A sculpture by Hannibal native Nick Willett was installed Thursday, Oct. 13 as part of the Sculpture on the Move program, a partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
The sculpture, titled Round Trip, was installed at Hannibal High School near the entrance to the auditorium/theater. A second sculpture by Willett, titled Ascendants, was installed on Friday in front of the Hannibal Arts Council at 105 S Main St.
The artist delivered the two new sculptures to Hannibal from his current home in Springfield, Mo., where he works as a mixed media sculptor. Willett is a 1997 graduate of Hannibal High School. During his tenure at HHS, he took every art class available and continued his art focus when he enrolled at Missouri State University.
Once again, Willett took every art class available, learning to work in every media taught within the university's art department. He was employed as the sculpture shop supervisor and teacher’s assistant for the majority of his college experience. Willett received his Bachelor of Fine Art-Sculpture degree in 2006, also minoring in Art History (emphasis in non-western) and Native American Studies.
Regarding the sculpture installed at HHS, Willett explained that “Round Trip is a representation of Opuntia macrocentra, or Purple Prickly Pear. The concept for the sculpture came to me on my last road trip to Arizona, where the cacti can be found. The paint not only represents the actual color of the cacti, but also the beautiful desert sunset, as the stars begin to shine. In a deeper sense, the sculpture symbolizes the benefits of escaping our personal realities in order to achieve a clearer perspective in this life, as well as a deeper understanding of who we are and what we are here to do”.
Willett currently shows work at various galleries and public installations (permanent and temporary) in the Midwest and is currently branching out nationwide. He describes his art as “the physical manifestation of my dreams, thoughts and personal experiences expressed through meticulous exploration of process and material. My approach is a game of engineering, intended to blend organic form with geometric balance from the perspective of a creative problem solver. Each piece mimics nature yet is industrial in its permanence and durability”.
Two sculptures previously installed as part of the Sculpture on the Move program include Jessie Cargas’ Metal Splash at the community pool and Chris Wubbena’s Liberté on the riverfront. The Hannibal Arts Council joined The Creative Communities Alliance in order to be among 20 total communities eligible to participate in the rotating sculpture loan program and choose among more than 150 sculptures.
