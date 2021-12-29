HANNIBAL — Warehouse of Nightmares chairs presented Jenny Laforce, cancer center clinical office manager at James E. Cary Center, with 30 gas cards, worth $20 each and making up a donation of $600 for the James E. Cancer Center Medical Oncology department.
The donation was made possible by proceeds from the sale of “Scream for a Cure” t-shirts sold at the Warehouse of Nightmares ticket booth during the month of October. Cancer can affect anyone at any stage of life, and the Hannibal Jaycees are proud to help those affected by the condition.
The James E. Cary Cancer Center has been providing cancer services to the community since 2003. The James E. Cary Cancer is a service of Hannibal Regional Hospital and the Hannibal Clinic. They work to bring the most current treatments available to the community and to provide the highest level of care and compassion for all patients. The James E. Cary Cancer Center provides chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy and biotherapy. They are committed to providing information and education to our community. More information about services and how to donate is available by visiting carycancercenter.org.
The Jaycees, or Junior Chamber, is made up of young men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 who join to improve their lives and their communities. Their goal is to provide leadership training through community service. This is what sets the Junior Chamber apart from other organizations: while many other groups offer community service and social activities, only Junior Chamber chapters offer members the opportunity for self-improvement. By chairing local projects, young people can practice organization, delegation, time and resource management, public relations and motivational skills, according to www.mojc.org.
The Hannibal chapter coordinates several major fundraisers and public events through the year for the betterment of Hannibal, donating thousands of dollars annually to local charities. Over the years, the Hannibal Jaycees have contributed to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Salvation Army, the Hannibal Nutrition Center, AVENUES, the NEMO Humane Society, Toys for Tots, Cuddle Cat Rescue, Special Olympics, the Douglass Community Center, Kids in Motion, Pinkie Pals, the American Cancer Society — Wigs for Cancer Patients, Affordable Community Education and many other charitable organizations that serve the area. Chapter members have also created their own Adopt-A-Family program.
Anyone who would like to make a difference in the lives of individuals in Hannibal and the surrounding area while having fun and learning crucial business and interpersonal skills, is invited to join the Hannibal Jaycees. Membership information is available by contacting 2022 1st VP Brant Dooley at 573-822-5499 or emailing hannibaljaycees@gmail.com.
