HANNIBAL — Cub Scouts in Troop 161 and teens in Palmyra Scout Troop 2309 had a unique opportunity to earn Scout badges on Saturday, March 20, as they attended the opening day of the Off the Wall art sale at the Hannibal Arts Council.
Brenda Kendrick of Palmyra, leader of both the young and older Scout troops, reported HAC Executive Director Michael Gaines was “awesome” as he “explained everything” about the art works filling the HAC galleries for the sale.
The Cub Scout Tigers earned their “stories and shapes” badge, Kendrick said.
On March 20, Gaines had a drawing for a picture, which was won by Scout Olivia Kendrick, an eighth grader. Later Olivia decided her favorite work on display was Corey Mehaffey’s picture of a small boat with a pastel background. Olivia said, “It reminds me of relaxation.”
Haley Kendrick, a ninth grader, pointed out her favorite, a cat picture titled Simone by Deb Myers, because Haley has a pet cat.
The Cub Scouts, who are in first grade, also chose favorite art works. Owen Hirner liked a photo by Kay Wood of the statue of St. Louis on a horse, adding he likes horses and hopes to ride one someday.
A statue photo by Wood was also Jacob Gray’s favorite. It is a man with a snake crawling on his leg, selected because Jacob likes snakes.
Bentley Kendrick chose two pictures of birds, a wren and a woodpecker, painted by John Fortenberry.
Gaines invited art lovers to visit the HAC and support the sale, which offers works donated by HAC members with all the proceeds going to the HAC. The eight-day sale will conclude on Saturday, March 27.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The HAC is closed on Sunday and Tuesday.