HANNIBAL — Popular camp activities are available to try at Sodalis Nature Preserve Friday.
The Great Rivers Council No. 653 of the Boy Scouts of America will have inflatable archery and BB ranges for youngsters to try starting at 6:30 p.m. at the entrance of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Justin Wiles, district executive of the Great Rivers Council, said there will be trained volunteers to help participants. “This is a whole lot of fun and it’s good awareness of some of the activities that Scouts offer.”
The BB range is enclosed and the archery range uses safe foam-tipped arrows.