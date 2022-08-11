Scott earns Summer Spotlight award

HANNIBAL — Avion Scott, who is in her second year as a lifeguard at the Hannibal Aquatic Center, has earned the Summer Spotlight Employee of the Week award.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation is paying tribute to employees at the Aquatic Center this summer with a special award each week.
Scott, a freshman at the University of Missouri-Columbia, enjoys working out and reading. She hopes to work in real estate in the future.
She likes working at the Aquatic Center. “There’s fun and sun, it’s the perfect summer job.”
Her nickname at the pool is “Av.”
The Summer Spotlight Employee receives prizes from Tom Boland Ford, Java Jive, Families and Communities Together and Pepsi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.