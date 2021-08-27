HANNIBAL — The tax levy of the Hannibal School District will be lower during the 2021-22 school year which began this week.
A total levy $4.1244 (incidental $3.0044 and debt service $1.1200) was approved by a 6-1 margin during a special meeting of the school board at the Hannibal High School auditorium on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Rich Stilley, business manager for the school district, the total levy that was approved is $0.0567 lower per $100 of assessed valuation than in 2019 and 2020 when the incidental rate was $3.1114 and debt service was $1.0700.
“We are pleased to be able to lower the overall levy for our community and patrons,” he said. “It is important that we only ask for what we need to maintain and improve our facilities, buildings, transportation and overall operations for our students, staff and community.”
Factoring in the tax rate change were property valuation assessments in Marion and Ralls counties. While Ralls County saw a $1,734,111 reduction, Marion County experienced a $24,610,175 increase. The difference between the two amounts results in an overall increase of $22,876,055.
“When assessed valuation increases the state auditor requires a reduction in levy rates. It’s like a pan balance,” Stilley said. “Taxing entities are not banks and should only base tax rates on what we need to operate the district.”
Stilley noted that the debt service levy increased by five cents.
“This will allow us to continue to maintain and even improve our position for future bonding capacity as well as manage our long-term liabilities/debt,” he said. “All in at a 100 percent collection rate we would see an estimated increase of $331,286 more or about a 3 percent increase in local and county revenue, which will not even cover the current rate of inflation.”