HANNIBAL — During the July meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education, Superintendent Susan Johnson recommended the wearing of masks be optional. But with the number of cases of COVID on the rise in Northeast Missouri, Johnson has revised her recommendation.
“I want to change that recommendation to masks are highly recommended,” she said during the recent meeting of the Hannibal school board.
A number of things factored in Johnson’s decision to alter her recommendation. Among them were the Delta Variant being more transmissible, children beginning to test positive for it, a shortage of pediatric ICU beds, a low number of vaccinations in Hannibal and no vaccinations being available for students younger than 12 years old.
Johnson stressed that she wants parents of Hannibal School District students to be able to make a decision regarding the wearing of masks.
“I want to keep that as a parents’ choice,” she said.
Johnson added that the wearing of masks could hinge on an assortment of factors.
“Ultimately if we start having lots and lots of kids not be in our classrooms because they are ill, and if we don’t have anyone to teach or to work, that is going to be a big factor. I hope and pray that doesn’t happen,” she said. “I think we would be negligent if we did not monitor that extremely closely and recognize this is a fluid situation if we really do want to keep teaching our kids in person.”
To remain on top of the COVID situation Johnson proposed that the school board consider meeting more frequently to “look at our school data as the school year begins and reflect on how that data is personally impacting our school district, both the staff and students,” she said.