HANNIBAL — Influenced by the ongoing pandemic the Hannibal Board of Education recently approved an activities plan and mask guidance for the upcoming winter sports season.
The plan addresses topics such as the distribution of tickets, the availability of concessions and the wearing of masks. School board members and district officials agree that requesting fans to wear masks under certain circumstances during upcoming indoor sporting events could prove controversial.
“There is no right answer to this,” said board member Mark Bross. “I’m going to tell you we’re all going to take heat no matter which way we go with it.”
Under the activities plan that was approved during the school board’s October meeting, players, coaches, administrators and table workers will be required to wear a mask.
Spectators will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask while entering, exiting and moving around the facility. If they are seated and socially distanced from others they are allowed to remove their mask.
“Whatever we do we have got to make sure we can social distance (patrons) the best we can and not congregate people,” said Superintendent Susan Johnson. “I know that is easier said than done. Basketball and wrestling are difficult sports to do that with.”
According to Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown, the Hannibal Police Department will not be available to enforce school district policy if, or when, someone refuses to adhere to the school district’s mask requirements for sporting events.
“In talking with our SROs (school resource officers) what I was told is the chief in Hannibal is not going to have them report to a building and escort someone out for not wearing a mask. It is not a city ordinance. They are not breaking the law or anything,” he said. “There is going to be no one but us (school district administrators working the game) to enforce that and I think that is quite unfair.
“I am all about wearing a mask. I am just saying we are not going to have recourse from the police to come back us up when a person flat out says, ‘I am not doing it and you can’t make me.’ That is something we absolutely have to think about.”
Johnson was asked how other school districts handle the mask issue.
“Other school districts tell the public that masks are required, but I’m going to tell you it is not enforced,” she said. “Whatever we do I think it is important that we stand firm in what we do.”