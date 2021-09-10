HANNIBAL — The Hannibal School District’s energy conservation program is not new news, but the amount of money the district continues to save is still newsworthy.
According to Rich Stilley, business manager for the Hannibal School District, energy conservation became a point of emphasis several years ago.
“We are about 15 years into this plan. All in we have probably saved $1.5 million within the project,” he said during the August meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education. “It is more than a mindset of shutting off a light switch.”
The school district recently concluded a major renovation which included many energy saving measures, the benefits of which are already being seen.
“What we are doing with PSI (Performance Services Inc.) is working,” Stilley said.
Stilley presented school board members with “real numbers,” comparing energy expenses in school year 2020 with what was spent in 2021. According to the figures the district saw a savings of $72,000 for electricity last year. Another $70,000 was saved on natural gas while about $22,000 less was spent in 2021 on water and sewer.
“Most of that (savings) with the electricity is with the lights, the LEDs, and being able to set back the HVAC and heat is really paying off,” Stilley said.
Stilley was asked if the savings the school district is seeing are close to what was projected by PSI when the most recent energy conservation renovations took place.
“It (forecasted savings) is almost right on,” he said.
Stilley added that the school district’s contract with PSI included a performance guarantee.
“If they don’t meet it (projected savings amounts) they have to pay us,” he said.