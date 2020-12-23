HANNIBAL — The COVID-19 virus slowed, but did not stop work on the Hannibal Career and Technical Center's building trades house, the sale of which was approved by the Hannibal Board of Education during its December meeting.
Rich Stilley, business manager for the Hannibal School District, estimates that last year's COVID-shortened school year delayed completion of the house at 420 Cortland Dr. by approximately two months. The project, which wrapped up in late November, might still be ongoing were it not for Kevin Willing, instructor for the building trades class.
"I think we owe Kevin Willing a debt of gratitude because when the kids could not come in in March he worked his tail off to have things ready," said Stilley during the December school board meeting.
District administrators praised the finished product.
"It is beautiful," said Superintendent Susan Johnson. "They do wonderful work."
"It is a beautiful home," Stilley said. "The work that these students do is amazing. Kevin Willing does a great job with this class."
The school district received a single bid of $322,500 from Karyl Silvey for the property. The house had been appraised for $321,000.
Work on the next two-year house project has already commenced, according to Stilley. The basement has been poured at the Fette Orchard Subdivision constriction site and the framing of the structure has started.
The timeline for completion is 2022.