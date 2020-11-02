HANNIBAL — With state funds for public education down from what they were one year ago, the Hannibal School District is pursuing other sources of revenue.
During the October meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education, Superintendent Susan Johnson reported that revenue this year is down $825,000 compared to the same time in 2019. Johnson added that amount is equivalent to the amount that Gov. Mike Parson withheld from the Hannibal School District in July.
Despite the dip in revenue Johnson was not complaining.
“Although it is not good to be down that much from last year I am grateful that that (amount) is all it is,” she said. “The good news is, believe it or not, we have things going better than some districts right now. As we all know, finances are going to be difficult, not just this year, but in years to come, and not just for public schools, but for everybody.”
Like other school districts across Northeast Missouri, Hannibal’s cash reserves were hit hard by COVID-19.
“We have spent in excess of $1 million, probably closer to $1.2 million,” Johnson told the school board. “We have spent $756,000 just on Chromebooks alone. Then add in other technology like the MiFi, and all the cleaning disinfectants, it (expenses) gets up there.”
Fortunately for the school district it has received about $800,000 in CARES Act money.
“We have been able to recoup quite a bit of money toward the expenses we have had because of the pandemic,” Johnson said.
Johnson advised the school board that another $61.5 million in government money was recently released.
“A portion of that goes to higher education. Another portion goes to public ed,” she said, adding that the Hannibal School District has been allocated $250,000 of those funds based on its student population.
Johnson also has been pursuing grants. A Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education matching grant will mean $32,000.
“That (amount) is what we were eligible for to help recoup some of our technology expenses,” she said.
The purpose of the grant is to extend wi-fi access to the district’s students through equipment mounted to a school, installed on buses or through hot spots.
Another grant Johnson is working on would bring close to $123,000 to Hannibal, about $4,000 of which would be shared with local parochial schools. These funds are to be used for student devices. No local match is required.
“We are looking for any opportunity to recoup any of the expenditures that we have had,” she said.