School district expanding Stowell playground area

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal School District will be expanding the playground area of one of its elementary schools following the demolition of structures that were located on the property it had purchased a few years ago.
The school district purchased the property at 628 Union St. for $50,000 in April 2018.
“The piece of property has been on our radar even before the new (Stowell Elementary School) building was built,” said Rich Stilley, business manager for the school district. “The house (at 628 Union St.) is literally surrounded on three sides by the Stowell playground.”
The 60-foot by 120-foot lot that the school district bought had three structures on it.
“There was a small, single-story home along with a garage and an outbuilding,” Stilley said.
A private contractor, Jay Graupman, was hired to perform the demolition work. Graupman’s bid was for $23,000.
The demolition project commenced on Oct. 9, 2021. At last report some fill dirt and topsoil remained to be added at the site.
Stilley believes the additional property will prove beneficial.
“We are excited to add space to the Stowell playground,” he said. “The additional grass and shade will be great for our students and staff.”
