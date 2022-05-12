HANNIBAL — As another year of classroom work nears completion throughout the Hannibal School District so too are some significant construction projects.
Some major work has taken place in recent months at the building which houses the PATCH Center on the high school campus. New heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, lighting and ceiling tiles have been installed.
According to Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, the point of needing to do something with the building had been reached.
“We had a choice. We could either demolish that building, because it wasn’t going to be safe to utilize, or we could make upgrades,” Johnson said during the April meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education. “Thankfully we were able to do that (make upgrades) so it can be used. It is pretty amazing what has been going on in that building.”
Changes have also been made at the Annex, which is also located on the high school campus, which will open up much needed additional classroom space.
“Things are being done that will open up three classrooms at the Annex building that can be used by the high school. That will be very, very helpful because right now we have a classroom in the conference room of the library and it is extremely tight,” Johnson said.
Another location which has seen major construction this spring is the Veterans Sports Complex.
“Those guys have been working seven days a week, starting early in the morning and going until late at night. We appreciate the neighbors being understanding about it,” Johnson said. “They still tell me they are going to have it finished before the school year is over, but Mother Nature isn’t helping them.”
Plans are in the works for the installation of a HVAC system at Oakwood Elementary School this summer.
“Oakwood’s HVAC system has had a lot of issues and is not in good condition,” Johnson said.
Johnson added that new fire alarm systems will be installed this summer at Oakwood and Eugene Field.
“It will ring at the fire department if, heaven forbid, there is a problem,” Johnson said.
