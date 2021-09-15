HANNIBAL — How best to utilize over $10 million in federal funds that have been allocated to the Hannibal School District by Congress from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER-II and ESSER-III) has been an ongoing topic of discussion among district administrators.
“We have the ability to get about $10.4 million from the feds. They can be used for some loss of learning, but also to improve facilities with HVAC and spreading out a little bit,” said Rich Stilley, school district business manager, during the August meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
The district has been working with the L.J. Hart & Company to develop some ideas as to how the district can capture these monies.
“An initial plan is to have the board of education authorize the issuance of $8 million of lease certificates of participation with a 10-year final maturity featuring a two-year optional redemption provision without penalty,” Stilley said. “The chief purpose of this financing is to provide the seed money necessary to jump start the construction projects. This is necessary because the district’s presently available funds in the capital projects account are not adequate to make all of the initial construction payments on the projects. The ESSER reimbursement only can be requested after the initial payment occurs by the district and this financing can serve as that source.”
Stilley noted that if the money is all paid back within two years there will be no penalties.
“Are we going to have to pay a little bit of interest? Yes, it is going to be about $320,000 if we go for the length of the plan, but it gives us that seed money and it doesn’t negatively impact any of our balances or our cash flow. It just makes good sense to be able to do this,” he said.
According to Stilley, the top two projects on the district’s to do list are the roof at the PATCH Center and the HVAC system at Oakwood Elementary School.
While the bulk of the funds can be used on school district projects, approximately $1.4 million must be spent on loss of learning recovery efforts.
“It could be mental health support. It could be technology. There is a plethora of things to help catch up on any deficits our kids may have, whether it be because they were not in person learning, or maybe they were,” said Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District.