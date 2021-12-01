HANNIBAL — Could the Hannibal School District soon be recognized for its ongoing tree planting efforts? Tree board President Kristy Trevathan believes that could be the case.
During the November meeting of the Hannibal Tree Board, Trevathan reported that she has spoken with Superintendent Susan Johnson and school district Business Manager Rich Stilley about becoming a Tree Campus K-12.
“Susan Johnson was very receptive to starting it,” said Trevathan, adding that she had requested that information containing the guidelines for becoming a Tree Campus K-12 be sent to administrators with the school district.
One of the requirements would be for schools to have an advisory board, such as the city of Hannibal, which has been a Tree City USA for a number of years, features.
“They can engage the students at each of the campuses,” Trevathan said. “It would just be super if they could be on an advisory board and plan an Arbor Day (celebration), and also try to plant trees on their campuses.”
According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, there is interest in planting trees among Hannibal youngsters.
“We are working with the school district on a tree planting sometime next spring in Riverview (Park),” he said. “There are school groups that want to do something. That (planting a tree) is something we will work with them on.
“The Girl Scouts are also wanting to plant a tree somewhere.”
