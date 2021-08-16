HANNIBAL — Changes to the Hannibal School District’s Code of Conduct will be up for consideration when the school board meets on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Hannibal High School Auditorium.
Potential revisions to the code, which applies to all students who participate in Missouri State High School Activities Association-related activities such as sports and music, were presented to board members during its July meeting. However, they were not yet ready to make changes at that time.
“This is too important to be rushing into,” said Michael Holliday, board member.
“I feel like we have all been a little bit rushed,” said Brad Kurz, board member. “I’d hate to make a big change when we haven’t taken the time to dig into it a little more.”
Superintendent Susan Johnson understands the school board’s reluctance to move quickly when it comes to revising the code.
“This is important,” said Johnson, who intends to run both of the proposed options past an attorney to make sure “we are on the up and up about everything.” “We want to make sure we are being clear with our parents and are setting expectations to make sure our students are making good choices.”
Two options were presented the school board in July. Option 1 combines all violations into a single category, rather than divide them up into major and minor violations, as is currently the case. Johnson noted that the adoption of Option 1 would likely mean altering the percentages of activities that would have to be missed as a result of an infraction. In a memo to board members Johnson said the last revision to the code was done to “make major offense percentages more strict to attempt to deter students from making these choices.”
Option 2 continues to have both major and minor offenses separated, but attempts have been made to clarify verbiage and provide examples.
Even though revisions to the Code of Conduct will likely be approved before the start of the 2021-22 school year, the current code will still be utilized during the upcoming fall seasons. Any revisions approved by the school board in August will not take effect until the winter seasons.
The proposed changes to the Code of Conduct came from a committee that was formed by Activities Director Clint Graham. It consisted of parents, members of the coaching staff and directors.
“We just wanted to get our Code of Conduct reviewed and always make sure that we are doing a good job there,” Johnson said. “Obviously the Code of Conduct is intended to be a deterrent for students to engage in activities that maybe would be detrimental to themselves, their families and the school district.”