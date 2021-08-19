HANNIBAL — Despite calls for it to reconsider its mask optional policy, the Hannibal Board of Education on Wednesday night reaffirmed that as of now that policy will be in effect when the 2021-22 school year begins later this month in Hannibal.
One district patron asked if school board members were considering a re-vote regarding the mask optional policy which they approved at their July meeting on the recommendation of Superintendent Susan Johnson. While the board of education did not backpedal regarding its mask policy during Wednesday night’s meeting in the Hannibal High School auditorium, it did add that the current COVID situation is very fluid which could necessitate policy changes early in the school year.
The school board devoted over an hour of time on Wednesday listening to the comments of 19 individuals.
Dr. Kathy Asbury said that doctors “recommend and support” the wearing of masks in schools. Laura Judlowe, who urged district officials to listen to experts, cited numerous studies that “show masks work.” Don Martin pointed out that wearing a mask will not be beneficial if it is not worn properly.
HHS student Hannah Otten, who is in favor of masks being optional, said masks are a distraction which make it hard to focus. Tasha Watson suggested that wearing a mask can actually contribute to sickness. Teacher Lance Harvey, who is in favor of masks being optional, said he missed seeing the smiles of mask-wearing students last year.
Of the 19 people who addressed the school board, seven were in favor of wearing masks while 12 preferred the mask optional policy.
It was pointed out that masks will be mandatory for anyone on board a school bus, according to federal regulations.