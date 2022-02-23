HANNIBAL — Six staff members of the Hannibal School District will now be allowed to retire early.
The Hannibal Board of Education voted to rescind their Dec. 15, 2021, 6-0 vote which denied the request from the staff members.
At the February meeting, the board voted 5-2 to approve the Early Separation Incentive Program for the staff members who will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year, said Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District.
The program, is a retirement opportunity that is intended to benefit both the school district and eligible staff members.
A total of four certified staff members and two non-certified staff have agreed to retire. Six certified staff members participated in the program last school year.
In 2020-21 the school district saved $37,145 as a result of the Early Separation Incentive Program.
Johnson said it is too early to say for sure how much the school district will save this time around.
“We have not yet hired staff to replace those who will now retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year,” she said. “We are hopeful to find candidates to fill these vacancies due to significant teacher shortages.”
Concern over the school district’s ability to fill vacancies factored in the school board’s decision to not offer the early separation option for a 20th year in December, according to Johnson.
“Teacher/staff shortages have drastically increased, especially in the past couple of years,” she said. “There are concerns in justifying that it is in the best interest of the school district to encourage/provide an incentive for teachers/staff to retire when we are not sure that we can replace the positions they vacate.”
Likely factoring in the school board’s decision to not offer the Early Separation Incentive Program in December was an emergency clause that allows the school district which is having a difficult time filling certified staff vacancies to hire a retired teacher.
“There is a stipulation that if a school district exercises early separation it cannot utilize the emergency clause,” Johnson said in December.
