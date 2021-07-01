HANNIBAL — In accordance with state law the Hannibal Board of Education approved a preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year during its recent June meeting.
“This is a balanced budget,” said Superintendent Susan Johnson. “It is a whopping $3,495 to the good.”
Johnson stressed that the preliminary budget is not written in stone.
“This is a preliminary budget which has figures which are estimates and will remain estimates until actual figures are received from places like DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education), federal programs, local taxes and also the (Missouri) Legislature,” she said.
The Hannibal School District, as well as other public school districts around Missouri, could see a reduction in state funding as Gov. Mike Parson attempts to come up with the money necessary to pay for the expansion of Medicaid that voters approved but legislators did not fund during the regular session’s budgetary process.
One area that will likely be affected is school transportation, which is already significantly underfunded by the state, according to Johnson.
“Obviously if we don’t get those funds from the state then local revenues have to pay for that because we have to make sure we can get kids to school for their education,” she said.
Funding for school safety planning, the A+ and dual credit programs, plus career center improvements could also be reduced.
“If that happens you have to figure out how you are going to pay for things or not do things,” Johnson told the school board.
Johnson said funds for the Hannibal School District come from three sources, the federal level (12 percent), the state (38.7 percent) and locally (49.3 percent).
“As the years have progressed we have seen that number (local percentage going to education) throughout the state increasing because when the state and federal can’t keep up local taxpayers have to do it,” the superintendent said. “Fortunately in Hannibal we have been able to keep our tax rate as low as we can.”
When the Hannibal School District’s fiscal figures begin to transition from estimates to solid numbers, do not look for its monetary approach to vary much.
“Because of things like the legislature and pandemic, and all the different things going on, I think it is going to be really important for us to continue to be somewhat conservative and really watch our budget because of those things which are difficult to predict. The good thing is we have gotten good at doing that so that is not a new situation for us,” Johnson said.