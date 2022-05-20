HANNIBAL — Employees of the Hannibal School District will be taking home more pay during the 2022-23 school year.
According to Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, the total impact of the salary increase will be approximately $1,048,070.
"I would like to do more, but I have a responsibility, we have a responsibility, to make sure our budget is healthy. I feel like we can do that," said Johnson, during Wednesday night's meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education at the high school cafeteria.
Johnson cited the importance of offering the salary increases.
"I think that (pay raise) recommendation will allow us to remain competitive with neighboring schools and also our conference schools which I think is very important for recruitment and retention," she said. "It (salary increase for teachers) will also take us above the $38,000 minimum salary requirement that the state has."
Certificated staff members will receive a 5% increase on their base salary. The pay hike will boost the district's current base from $37,316 to $39,182.
Also approved for a 5% pay increase were district administrators.
"I feel it is important to do a 5% increase on their base salary as well," Johnson said. "If we are going to keep administrators in this district we have got to do that. Our administrators, just like our teachers, have hard jobs and are working lots of hours. I think that it (pay raise for administrators) is reasonable."
For support staff personnel a salary increase of between 5 and 8.25% will be seen, depending on where the individual is on the district's salary schedule, according to Johnson, who requested that the raises be in effect at the start of the school year, rather than on Jan. 1, 2023.
