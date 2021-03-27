HANNIBAL — To enhance the chances that this year’s Hannibal High School graduation will take place out of doors a rain date of Friday, May 28, has been designated.
Acting on the recommendation of Superintendent Susan Johnson the Hannibal Board of Education agreed during its March meeting to add the rain date. Currently graduation is planned to take place on Thursday, May 27, at Porter Stadium. The program will begin at 8 p.m.
In the event that rain forces the postponement of the outside commencement on May 27 and May 28, the program would be moved indoors to Korf Gymnasium on May 28, beginning at 8 p.m.
“If it is raining cats and dogs on the 28th at 8 o’clock we will have Korf set up and do it (graduation) at that time,” Johnson said.
Johnson is not shy about saying where she would rather see graduation take place.
“Personally I prefer having graduation on the football field. I just think it is a pretty cool place to do it,” she said.
Korf Gym represents a more attractive consolation site for graduation than it has in past years.
“Fortunately this year we will have air conditioning so that is good because during that time we need it,” Johnson said.
Still, there remain drawbacks to moving graduation indoors.
“We can’t fit nearly as many people into Korf Gym, it is just not physically possible,” Johnson said. “You are kind of scrunched in there and the acoustics aren’t great.
“Of course we will make it (the graduation program) special, it is just not as desirable as the football field.”
Another recommendation from Johnson that the school board approved will see each graduate receive 10 tickets to disperse to whomever in their family they wish to give them to.
Johnson noted that during this year’s midterm graduation, which took place in the Hannibal High School auditorium, each graduate was allowed four tickets. During the HHS graduation in 2020 each graduate was allowed eight tickets.
“I would recommend that be increased to 10 because of where we are in the pandemic,” Johnson said. “We’re going to recommend that everyone wears a mask. Our students would need to wear masks, then we would be able to socially distance them once they are on the football field. I think that is doable.
“The other reason I say 10 is because we have the capacity of the field, although we have to be careful to make sure we can fit everyone in there. Some people could argue, but I feel 10 tickets is pretty reasonable.”